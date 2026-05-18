Somalia Approves Investment Protection Deal With Saudi Arabia Amid Cabinet Reforms

Mogadishu — Somalia's cabinet has endorsed a roadmap for implementing the country's constitution, describing the process as a cornerstone for state-building, political stability and national unity.

The plan, presented by the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, outlines the timeline and technical procedures for enforcing constitutional provisions between 2026 and 2029, according to officials.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, who chaired the cabinet meeting, said the constitution formally came into force after it was signed by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and published in the official gazette, but added that full implementation would require time and structured institutional reforms.

The justice ministry said the cabinet would soon receive resolutions prioritizing constitutional tasks to be carried out over the next 12 months, including the establishment of key state institutions such as the Judicial Service Council and the National Revenue Authority.

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The cabinet also reviewed reports on recent one-person, one-vote local elections held in districts of South West State, the role of state media, and ongoing political dialogue on electoral issues led by the Somali president.

Ministers approved the promotion of Mohamed Rabi Yusuf, formerly first counselor and deputy head of Somalia's mission to the United Nations in New York City, to the rank of ambassador.

The cabinet further ratified several agreements, policies and regulations aimed at supporting development, including Somalia's national sports development policy, regulations for restructuring the national social insurance system, and an investment protection agreement between Somalia and Saudi Arabia.

Ministers also approved the renewal of an education cooperation agreement between Somalia and Turkey, as well as regulations governing district councils in the Banaadir Region.