Somalia Showcases Urban Development Plans At Global Cities Forum in Baku

18 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baku — Somalia's Ministry of Public Works, Reconstruction and Housing is taking part in the 13th World Urban Forum in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, where governments and international organizations are discussing urban development, housing and climate resilience.

The global forum, organized by the UN-Habitat, has brought together governments, development banks and international partners focused on sustainable cities, housing and public services.

Somalia's delegation is being led by Public Works, Reconstruction and Housing Minister Ayub Ismail Yusuf, alongside representatives from international agencies and development partners.

Addressing the gathering, Yusuf said the Somali government was pursuing an integrated strategy linking housing, land management, climate adaptation and local economic development as part of efforts to strengthen stability and sustainable growth.

He said the ministry had prepared new studies and policy frameworks aimed at improving Somalia's housing and land administration systems, which he described as essential for urban reconstruction and the expansion of public services.

The minister also highlighted strategic projects planned in several Somali cities, including Beledweyne, Doolow and the Jasiira area of Mogadishu.

The initiatives focus on affordable housing, infrastructure development and the construction of cities designed to withstand environmental pressures and climate change impacts.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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