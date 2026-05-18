Somalia: Western Diplomats Renew Efforts to Break Somalia Election Deadlock

Mogadishu — Western diplomats have stepped up mediation efforts in Somalia's capital in an attempt to resolve a deepening political impasse over the country's electoral process, amid growing international pressure for rival leaders to resume dialogue.

European Union Ambassador to Somalia Francesca Di Mauro held what officials described as a key meeting with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as part of broader international efforts to revive talks between the federal government and opposition political stakeholders.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, Hassan Sheikh assured international diplomats that he remained prepared to return to the negotiating table with opposition groups and other actors who have raised concerns over the electoral framework and constitutional changes.

In a move seen as a confidence-building gesture, the opposition-aligned Somali Future Council suspended plans for anti-government mobilization in order to allow space for renewed negotiations on Somalia's election model.

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Diplomatic efforts are also expected to extend beyond Mogadishu, with senior international officials, including the U.S. ambassador to Somalia, expected to travel to Garowe later this week for talks with Puntland leaders.

The planned visit aims to encourage Puntland authorities to rejoin broader national discussions after the regional administration voiced strong objections to the federal government's political roadmap and proposed constitutional amendments.

The renewed diplomatic push has raised cautious hopes among Somalis that the federal government and opposition groups could return to meaningful negotiations, potentially easing tensions and paving the way for a broadly accepted electoral agreement.