Somalia: International Calls Grow for Dialogue As Somalia Faces Political Uncertainty

Mogadishu — Somalia has entered a new political phase as tensions deepen over elections and the mandate of the federal government, prompting renewed calls from international partners for dialogue and compromise among Somali leaders.

The international community has intensified appeals for political stakeholders to return to negotiations in an effort to avert a fresh crisis, following disagreements over the country's electoral process and constitutional arrangements.

European Union Ambassador to Somalia Francesca Di Mauro said she had held separate meetings with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni, adding that both sides had expressed willingness to continue political dialogue.

"Somalis will decide their political future," Di Mauro said. "The European Union, as a key partner, hopes for an inclusive and credible political agreement."

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The ambassador said the EU supports an inclusive political process aimed at reaching consensus among Somalia's political stakeholders, stressing the importance of preserving stability and continuing state-building efforts in the Horn of Africa nation.

Meanwhile, former Turkish ambassador to Somalia Kâni Torun warned of growing uncertainty after May 15, which he described as marking the constitutional end of the current government's mandate. He said disputes surrounding constitutional amendments had widened political divisions.

Torun proposed a multi-point roadmap to ease the standoff, including the appointment of a neutral prime minister, the formation of an inclusive government, and the establishment of an independent electoral commission. He also urged political actors to avoid unilateral actions and rhetoric that could inflame tensions further.

The remarks come after recent talks in Mogadishu ended without agreement, while international partners continue diplomatic efforts to encourage Somali leaders to reach a political settlement aimed at maintaining stability in the country.