South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Defence Adopts Budget Vote 23

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans today adopted its draft report on Budget Vote 23: Department of Defence and its entities including the Armaments Corporation of South Africa (Armscor), Denel and the Castle Control Board (CCB).

The adoption follows the committee having considered 2026 annual performance plans (APP) and budget of the department and entities. The total allocation for the department for 2026/27 financial year is R57.605 billion. The committee highlighted that the department is hampered by serious funding constraints.

Members of the committee noted that key to directing future funding of the department is the need for policy certainty and for such policy to be appropriately funded. The committee recommended that the 'Journey of Greatness' policy document be presented to Parliament as soon as possible and that it should be accompanied by a costing model on how it will be implemented.

Since the policy document has not been introduced to Parliament, members of the committee, noted with concern that force design and long-term capability planning were proceeding even though Parliament has not been briefed about it and the full Journey to Greatness framework.

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As part of recommendations, the committee requested that the Minister of the department provide clarity on when policies will be introduced and address current expenditure constraints, especially spending on salaries, subsistence and travel and other ad hoc expenditure items.

The committee also requested to be included in the upcoming Defence Industry Lekgotla and that such participation will assist it in tracking developments within the local defence industry.

On Armscor, the committee requests the entity to submit, within 30 days, a full report on all major delayed acquisition and sustainment projects, including contract values, amendments, payment milestones, percentage completion, reasons for delay, and responsible officials, with specific focus on landward mobility platforms, naval refits, dockyard performance, and strategic air capability.

This recommendation was underpinned by the committee's recent visit to Sandock Austral Shipyard where it observed a five year delay in the finalisation of the SA Anvy's new hydrographic vessel.

The committee told Denel the turnaround strategy was dependent not only on financial stabilisation, but also on demonstrating sustained improvements in governance discipline, transparency, programme execution, and board and management accountability.

The committee raised serious concerns over repeated security breaches at military bases, theft and loss of military equipment, and broader weaknesses in the safeguarding of military assets and installations. Members highlighted that it should be appraised on the security situation in all bases, specifically with regards to the management and securing of armaments.

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The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Dakota Legoete, said: "We can spend R2.4 billion on chartered flights, surely, we can spend less than R10 million on putting systems in place to monitor sensitive defence equipment."

Mr Dakota Legoete also called for the digitalisation of legacy ICT systems in the department especially the personnel and supply chain management systems. He said the outdated systems at the department were responsible for some of the failures and contributed to audit findings.

The committee welcomed the appointment of the Secretary of Defence and called for more critical vacant and funded posts to be filled.