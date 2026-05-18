Uganda: Senior Presidential Advisor Moses Karangwa Dies After Kayunga Car Accident

18 May 2026
The Independent (Kampala)
By Urn

Kampala — Senior Presidential Advisor and Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) for Kayunga District, Moses Karangwa Kalisa, has died following a tragic road accident.

Karangwa was involved in the accident on Sunday evening at Ssukka Village near the Lake Oil Pump Fuel station in Kayunga District. He was initially rushed to Kayunga Hospital before being referred to Nakasero Hospital in Kampala, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Minister for the Presidency Milly Babalanda confirmed Karangwa's death in a post on her X account.

"It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing of the Senior Presidential Advisor and Chairperson of NRM Kayunga District, Moses Karangwa Kalisa, following a tragic accident," Babalanda said.

She described Karangwa as a dedicated member of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), noting that he will be remembered for his loyalty and service to the party.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace," she added.

Authorities have not yet released full details of the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

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