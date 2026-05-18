Uganda: Museveni Quickly Assents to Protection of Sovereignty Act, 2026

Kampala — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has assented to the Protection of Sovereignty Act, 2026, formally bringing the legislation into law.

According to a statement issued by the Presidential Press Unit on May 17, 2026, the Act is intended to provide for the protection of the sovereignty of the people of Uganda and designate the department responsible for peace and security in the Ministry of Internal Affairs as the implementing authority.

The law will also provide for the registration and regulation of agents of foreign entities, regulate funding and other forms of assistance to such agents, and address related matters.

With the presidential assent, the Bill now becomes law and will guide implementation by relevant state institutions in line with existing legal and policy frameworks.

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Government says the Sovereignty Act is expected to strengthen Uganda's capacity to safeguard its independence in national decision-making processes while reinforcing the constitutional principle that governance and development priorities remain anchored in national interest.

The law is also anticipated to improve clarity in the management of state authority, enhance institutional coordination, and support ongoing efforts aimed at promoting stability, accountability, and orderly governance.

In addition, the Act is expected to complement Uganda's broader development agenda, particularly in advancing economic transformation, improving public sector efficiency, and safeguarding national policy space as the country continues to engage with regional and international partners.