Namibia: Beyond Perception - the Real Value of Libraries in Namibia

opinion

Although libraries in Namibia are often underestimated and not always given the recognition they deserve, they remain vital institutions for education, information access, and community development. In a rapidly changing world driven by knowledge and technology, libraries continue to serve as equalizers ensuring that information is accessible to everyone, regardless of background or location.

Libraries are not simply buildings that store books. They are active learning spaces that support students, job seekers, researchers, and communities. From providing study materials to offering internet access, libraries play a quiet but powerful role in shaping educated and informed citizens.

However, what is often overlooked is that library and information science is a profession like any other. Library professionals are trained experts who manage information systems, guide users, support research, and ensure access to reliable knowledge.

Their work requires specialised qualifications, ethical responsibility, and continuous skills development. Despite this, the profession is frequently undervalued and misunderstood. One of the most important contributions of libraries in Namibia is their role in education and literacy. Many learners, especially in rural areas, depend on public and school libraries for textbooks, reading materials, and study support.

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Libraries help to improve reading culture, strengthen academic performance, and encourage lifelong learning for both children and adults. Libraries also play a key role in bridging the digital divide. In communities where access to the internet and computers is limited, public libraries provide free or affordable digital services. This enables people to apply for jobs, access government services, complete school assignments, and develop essential digital skills. In this way, libraries help reduce inequality and promote digital inclusion. Beyond education and technology, libraries serve as community hubs. They host reading programs, career guidance sessions, information literacy training, and awareness campaigns on important social issues such as health and civic education

These services extend the impact of libraries far beyond their physical walls, reaching schools and underserved communities. Libraries also preserve Namibia's cultural heritage. By collecting and safeguarding local publications, historical documents, and indigenous knowledge, they ensure that the country's identity and history are protected for future generations.

* Helena Hainghumbi is the Librarian at Ohangwena Regional Library.