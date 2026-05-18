South Africa: Accelerating African Biomedicine - Breaking Research Silos Through Translation

By breaking down the walls between research into the brain, the heart, the lungs and infectious disease, University of Cape Town (UCT) scholars are not only studying illness. They are fostering a future where scientific excellence directly improves societal health and well-being - saving lives.

Under the theme of 'translation', the second annual Multi-Institute Symposium was held on 6 May 2026, hosted this year by the Cape Heart Institute (CHI) in the Faculty of Health Sciences at UCT. The symposium marked a deliberate shift from conceptual discussions about collaboration to tangible demonstrations of how research can move from laboratory discovery to policy, clinical guidelines and real-world impact.

"This is one of the highlights of the year in our faculty," said co-organiser and co-host Professor Karen Sliwa-Hahnle, professor of Cardiology and director of the CHI. The symposium was established to dismantle traditional disciplinary silos and foster sustained collaboration between four of the university's premier research institutes: the CHI, the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine (IDM) who hosted the inaugural event in 2025, the Neuroscience Institute (NI) and the UCT Lung Institute.

Professor Sliwa-Hahnle noted that the symposium was not simply a showcase, but a working platform to exchange commonalities and intentionally foster collaboration. Encouraging researchers to uncover common ground across disease areas and methodologies.

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The DVC's challenge: A strategic call to action

In his welcome address, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Research and Internationalisation, Professor Thokozani Majozi delivered a candid assessment of the university's research position. While affirming UCT's sustained position as a continental leader, he also warned against strategically sharp competitors closing the gap.

To address this, he proposed that "our job is to create a fertile environment for growth where every researcher sees a future." He added that the university must "constantly increase our altitude and speed".

He also emphasised that "the university should be a unique space where researchers are bold enough to defend a crazy idea that may not have an immediate justification or obvious application."

Member of the audience, MBChB and master's student Masilo Matlakala, said that he found the DVC's focus on the dual branches of research particularly illuminating. "I really liked that he talked to the value of translation and providing solutions in the future - but also the importance of enabling students to pursue basic science and the fundamental understanding of why diseases happen."

Simonkele Bongo, an MBChB student, agreed, noting the importance of traditional research that is socially impactful and serves the community, while balancing basic science and translation.

"Our job is to create a fertile environment for growth where every researcher sees a future."

He and Matlakala attended last year's symposium as well. Bongo remarked that it was interesting to see how the event had evolved: "The idea is about inter-institute collaboration and sharing of resources and skills, but this year it's also giving us a glimpse into the research being done and the funding being provided."

Matlakala concurred: "It has been so interesting to see both worlds - from the research and the prevention work shared and celebrated today, to the medicine and treatment side I see when I'm in the wards."

Scientific breakthroughs: From zebrafish to pangenomes

The programme featured scientific representatives from each of the four main research entities speaking during two rounds of presentations. The first, 'Institutes Translate into Practice' focused on research translation and the second was: 'The Dreaming Session'.

Highlights included:

CHI researchers showcasing how advances in genomics are transforming cardiovascular research and care. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) allows analysis of tens of thousands of genes simultaneously; when combined with transparent zebrafish models, this enables real time observation of heart development and rapid testing of genetic variants and drugs. The IMHOTEP registry (African Cardiomyopathy and Myocarditis Registry Program) is a pan-African multicenter, prospective cohort study and DNA biorepository. It has revealed that peripartum cardiomyopathy is more prevalent among South African women than previously recognised. Future research may unlock novel genetic discoveries.

The NI researchers' description of advancing rare disease genomics through African genomes include the use of long read HiFi sequencing to reconstruct complete genomes and capture structural variants missed by older technologies. Presenters also mentioned the development of pangenome reference graphs that better reflect African genetic diversity. A culture of real time data sharing was positioned as essential for improving diagnosis for African families while also benefiting global medicine.

The IDM presented a summary of its new five-year strategy centred on becoming a translational hub, deliberately bridging the gap between discovery and implementation. Active research within the Cellular Immunology Platform group includes the evaluation of immunogenicity and efficacy of locally developed vaccines. To facilitate this, optimised multi-parameter flow cytometry assays to measure antigen-specific T cell, T follicular helper, and germinal centre B cell responses as well as ELISA-based serological assays have been established. Additionally, small animal challenge models are being set up for vaccine efficacy studies. These assays are being applied across multiple vaccine programmes, including mRNA and protein-based candidates targeting RSV, SARS-CoV-2, Mpox and HIV.

The Lung Institute speakers shared updates on efforts to accelerate TB research, through Controlled Human Infection Models (CHIM). This involves deliberately infecting volunteers with BCG, a safe relative of TB, via the pulmonary route to study early immune interactions. The ultimate goal is to learn more about TB immunopathegenesis and implement the model for prioritisation of the most promising vaccine candidates for expensive, large-scale Phase 2 and 3 trials.

Funding stability and knowledge translation

Representing the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), Dr Michelle Mulder, Executive Director of Grants, Innovation and Product Development, delivered the guest lecture. She outlined the SAMRC's mandate to translate public investment into improved health and quality of life.

Since 2012, demand for health research funding has increased tenfold. Dr Mulder explained that in response to the sudden international funding cuts, including from United States agencies last year, the SAMRC established "rescue funds" totalling approximately R200 million. By leveraging public funds through partnerships and collaborations they sought to protect researchers, infrastructure and the national health research enterprise.

She stressed that every academic has a responsibility to make their science accessible beyond academic publications. Through plain language summaries, infographics and media engagement, research can convert their knowledge for the lay public and policy makers. "For impact we need knowledge translation and strong translational pathways," she said. "It's a responsibility, not an optional extra."

Knowledge is amplified when disciplines interact

In his closing address, Vice-Chancellor Professor Mosa Moshabela framed translation not as a linear process, but as the art of connecting technical excellence with social, economic and behavioural realities. Drawing on his personal clinical HIV and TB experience, he described the "broken chain" of translation.

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"I've spent a lot of my time in the field thinking about how to achieve impact with the science that we do," he said. "Having effective drugs or vaccines is meaningless if people cannot access them, trust them or adhere to treatment. Technology alone is insufficient. Translation means connecting the dots. And getting the system to work is part of translation."

Professor Moshabela highlighted the university's role in closing gaps in the innovation and manufacturing chain, and in building systems that can pivot rapidly in the face of health emergencies. He cited the COVID 19 pandemic as a powerful example of "crisis translation".

"From the point of doing the molecular diagnostics to the point of distributing a vaccine globally, it takes about 14 years on average, for a new product to actually start to have an impact in society," he said. But that was drastically shortened. through agile ecosystems, intentional collaboration and national genomic surveillance networks.

"The coming together of the institutes here today, for me symbolises that spirit of trying to break silos... to form the chain that will be ready to tackle complex problems," he said.

Building the next generation of translational scientists

The morning session offered a dedicated Pre-symposium Postgraduate Career Workshop for students and early career researchers, which focused on career planning and networking across academia, industry and policy. This component of the programme provided an opportunity for young investigators to begin building their own chains of collaboration early in their careers.

Ultimately, this year's event showcased of the power of integrated research ecosystems and advocated for breaking academic silos to actively build a vision for the future of biomedical science in Africa.