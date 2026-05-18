South Africa: IFP Statement - Expulsion of Mr Sipho 'Es' Mbatha From the Party

18 May 2026
Inkatha Freedom Party (Durban)
press release

This statement serves to confirm that Mr Sipho "ES" Mbatha, who served as a councillor in the King Cetshwayo District Municipality, has been expelled from the Inkatha Freedom Party in terms of Section 11.10 of the IFP Constitution.

Over a period of time, the National Council received various allegations against Mr Mbatha, including but not limited to the extortion of money from individuals while purporting to act in the name of the Party.

At a Special Sitting of the National Council held on Monday, 04 May 2026, it was unanimously resolved that Mr Mbatha be expelled from the Party and consequently removed as an IFP PR Councillor in the King Cetshwayo District Municipality.

Members of the public are hereby warned against the alleged scam and extortion activities associated with Mr Mbatha. Any such activities, whether past or present, were and are not sanctioned by the Party.

Issued by:

Hon. Mkhuleko Hlengwa

IFP National Spokesperson

Media Enquiries:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media and Communications Officer

082 866 40 29

Read the original article on IFP.

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