Rwandan Peacekeepers Support Sports, Clean-Up Activities

Rwandan peacekeepers serving under United Nations missions in the Central African Republic (CAR) and South Sudan have carried out a series of community activities, including donating sports and scholastic materials and participating in clean-up exercises.

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The activities took place in Bossembele in CAR on May 16 and Malakal in South Sudan on May 17, involving Rwandan contingents serving under the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

In CAR, the Rwandan contingent handed over a rehabilitated basketball court to the local community in Bossembele and donated sports and educational materials to youth.

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The handover ceremony was officiated by the RWABAT-2 Contingent Commander, Col Laurent Munana Kalisa, alongside Bossembele Sous-Préfète Beatrice Namkona.

Speaking during the event, Namkona commended the Rwandan contingent for its continued support toward community development and the promotion of sports activities in the area.

She said the rehabilitation of the basketball court and donation of educational and sports materials would motivate young people to actively engage in sports and education.

The event also featured friendly sports matches organised to promote peace, unity, youth empowerment and stronger cooperation between MINUSCA peacekeepers and the local community.

In South Sudan, Rwandan peacekeepers from the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and Rwanda National Police (RNP) on joined other peacekeepers in a community work activity in Malakal aimed at clearing scrap materials in the Hai Matar and Hai Luakat residential areas, where internally displaced people have been relocated.

Residents of the area welcomed the initiative, noting that the scrap materials had been causing injuries and affecting agricultural activities.

The Rwandan contingent also provided clean water to residents as part of ongoing efforts to support vulnerable communities and help create a safer living environment.