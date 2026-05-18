Rwanda: Ai Salon Kigali Launched to Connect Rwanda's Innovators to Global Ai Networks

AI Salon, a global community of startups, builders, founders, and investors in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry, was launched in Kigali on May 15 at The Pinnacle Kigali, on the sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum.

This was during a gathering of members of YPO, a global community of Chief Executives, bringing Rwanda into a growing international network of AI communities.

The launch, attended by the Honorable Minister of ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, brought together entrepreneurs, business leaders and technology enthusiasts for discussions on the future of AI and its growing global impact on economies, jobs, and the social fabric as we know it.

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Speaking during the event, Jasper Wognum, the CEO of AI Salon said Kigali was selected as one of the organisation's newest hubs because of Rwanda's rapidly growing innovation ecosystem, openness to emerging technologies and promotion of AI. "AI is going to impact everyone. We all have the same fears about jobs, the future, and how society will change, so we want these discussions to happen globally" he said.

Wognum explained that the AI Salon operates through local chapters led by community organisers who bring together ecosystem players to discuss everything AI and share opportunities. According to him, the Kigali chapter will also help connect local startups and innovators to global investment and mentorship networks.

"It's really hard for many AI startups to access funding locally, but when entrepreneurs are connected to a global network, they can reach investors in places like San-Francisco, Dubaï or Singapore while continuing to build solutions from Rwanda," he said.

He cited examples of AI Salon programmes in countries such as Japan, where startups are coached locally before pitching to international investors in the United States. The organisation said it plans to expand further across Africa, with discussions already underway to establish chapters in countries including Tanzania and South Africa.

Speaking at the event, Emery Rubagenga, who spearheaded efforts within the YPO community to establish the AI Salon Kigali chapter, said the initiative is intended to connect Kigali's growing innovation ecosystem to global conversations on AI, entrepreneurship, and investment.

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Rubagenga noted that Rwanda's fast-growing digital economy and youthful entrepreneurial ecosystem position Kigali as an emerging hub for AI innovation in Africa, adding that local innovators also need access to international networks, knowledge-sharing platforms, and global capital.

Rubagenga also said YPO convenes thousands of business leaders globally, creating opportunities for collaboration, investment, and knowledge-sharing across industries and markets.

He added that such networks are increasingly important as African entrepreneurs seek stronger connections to global innovation ecosystems and international opportunities.

YPO has more than 38,000 members across 150 countries, representing companies that employ nearly 22 million people worldwide.

YPO members become better leaders and better people through peer learning and exceptional experiences in an inclusive community of open sharing and trust. And they aim to extend knowledge to society at large, hence promoting platforms such as the AI Salon.

A key feature of the evening was a fireside chat with Manuela Veloso, Herbert A. Simon University Professor Emerita at Carnegie Mellon University and former Head of AI Research at JPMorgan Chase.

The discussion explored common myths and realities surrounding AI, highlighting both its risks and opportunities, as well as practical best practices for adoption. An interactive Q&A followed, with audience questions spanning parenting in the age of AI, ensuring AI models reflect African culture and heritage, and leveraging AI to improve workplace and societal performance.

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In her remarks, Minister Paula Ingabire encouraged participants to actively embrace AI and invest in building their own and their teams' capacity and understanding of relevant tools. She also emphasized the Government of Rwanda's commitment to creating an enabling regulatory environment, ensuring that AI benefits are widely accessible while enhancing service delivery and citizen experience.

The evening also created a unique opportunity for YPO members traveling to Kigali from cities including New York, Paris, Mauritius, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Lagos, Dakar, Accra, Abidjan and Nairobi to mingle with Rwanda's young AI entrepreneurs through interactive exchanges, brainstorming sessions and idea-sharing conversations focused on the future of artificial intelligence and innovation in Africa.