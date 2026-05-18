Rwanda: Kavutse Tabs Gaise Baba, See Muzik On New Gospel Collab

Rwandan gospel artiste Olivier Kavutse has released a new track titled Fire, featuring Nigerian Afro-gospel star Gaise Baba and rising local singer SEE Muzik.

According to Kavutse, the collaboration reflects unity, shared purpose, and the power of connecting like-minded people through music and faith.

The singer said the song is inspired by the belief that "real recognises real," with the phrase "fire go know fire" forming the central message of the track.

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"The idea is that great people will always find other great people, and together we'll do great things," he told The New Times.

Kavutse explained that the inspiration behind Fire came from the way God brings together people from different backgrounds with a shared mission of spreading the Gospel.

"The concept behind the song Fire came from how God connects different people from different places but with the same goal of sharing His message," he said.

The collaboration also marks a significant regional breakthrough for the artiste. Kavutse believes working with Gaise Baba could create new opportunities for Rwandan gospel music beyond the country's borders.

"Gaise Baba is an international artiste with a massive following. Through our relationship and artistic collaboration, our music and talents will reach his audience, and many opportunities will definitely come out of this partnership," he noted.

Gaise Baba, born Akinade Ibuoye, is one of Nigeria's leading Afro-gospel artistes, widely recognized for blending gospel music with Afrobeats and contemporary urban sounds. Over the years, he has built a strong youth following through initiatives such as the LightOut High School Initiative and the Aramanda Festival.

Kavutse revealed that the connection with the Nigerian singer was made through a mutual friend, Gloria, founder of Glo Creation, who noticed similarities in their vision for youth evangelism.

The gospel singer also praised SEE Muzik, describing him as one of the young artistes expected to shape the future of gospel music in Rwanda.

"SEE is a very talented artiste. I believe he is among those who will carry Rwandan gospel music forward long after some of us are gone, which is why I was happy to give him this opportunity," he said.

The release comes months after Kavutse dropped his album Reset, which featured Fire among its tracks.

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Kavutse has been active in Rwanda's worship music scene for more than a decade, both as a solo artiste and through the gospel band Beauty For Ashes, which he founded.

Beyond music, he is also the founder of Beauty For Ashes Rwanda and The Prayer House, initiatives focused on youth empowerment and spiritual growth.

The singer said fans should expect more music and collaborations in the coming months, revealing plans to release new songs regularly.

"Yes, there will be new music consistently," he said. "I also have another album and an EP coming soon."