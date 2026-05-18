Zimbabwe: Dynamos Ends Six Match Winless Run With a 3-0 Victory Over Triangle United

18 May 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

DYNAMOS ended their six-match winless streak in style after registering a 3-0 victory over Triangle United in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match on Sunday.

The "Glamour Boys" came into the encounter under pressure following a string of disappointing results which had seen them going for six games without a win.

Dembare staged its best performance of the season, as they sealed the scoreline 25 minutes into thanks to Shadreck Nyahwa, Nettey and Mavhunga who scored in the 13th, 17th and 25th minute respectively.

Sunday's result saw Dynamos moving up on the log standing to sixth position with 21 points and it was a relief for team coach Genesis Mangombe who applauded his boys for the good performance.

"I am happy that we have won but also I believe we should have scored more goals.

"The boys played very well and according to our game plan.

"We wanted to finish our game in during first half and the boys worked very hard to do so," said Mangombe after the match.

Dynamos' triumph saw them scoring three goals in a league match for the second time in two years, the last they had done so was last year in September when they beat Scottland 3-2.

In the other Premier Soccer League game played Sunday, Highlanders were held to a nill all draw at home by Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Madamburo remains the only team yet to record a defeat this season in the ongoing campaign.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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