Zimbabwe: Bishops Reiterate Opposition to Proposed Constitutional Amendment

Harare — The bishops of Zimbabwe have declared themselves "deeply concerned" that the proposed constitutional revision "undermines foundational constitutional principles, weaken institutional independence, diminish direct democratic participation, and erode constitutional safeguards against the concentration and abuse of power."

Therefore, they "respectfully urge Parliament to reject those provisions of the Bill that are inconsistent with constitutional democracy, the sovereignty of the people, and the long-term stability and integrity of Zimbabwe's constitutional order."

The position of the members of the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference (ZCBC) was expressed in a joint statement signed by the president and vice president, respectively Bishop Raymond Mupandasekwa, Bishop of Masvingo and Administrator of Chinhoyi, and Bishop Rudolf Nyandoro, Bishop of Gweru. Back in March, the ZCBC had already expressed its opposition to the proposed constitutional reform presented by the government majority (see Fides, 23/3/2026).

The statement, dated May 12, reiterates that "the Catholic Church in Zimbabwe participates in this constitutional process not as a political actor, but as a moral and civic voice concerned with the protection of human dignity, constitutionalism, democratic participation, justice, accountability, and the common good. Constitutional questions are not merely technical legal matters; they shape the moral and institutional foundations upon which national life rests."

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Other Christian denominations, such as the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) and the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe, along with the ZCBC in the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHOCD), have also opposed the reform or urged caution due to similar objections (weakening of democratic guarantees, concentration of executive power, etc.). In contrast, the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches (ZIICC), which represents Apostolic, Pentecostal, Evangelical, and Indigenous churches (and claims to represent more than 8.7 million members), has strongly supported the bill. The ZIICC has submitted petitions stating that the reform promotes governmental stability, continuity of government policies, national development, and aligns with biblical principles such as seven-year cycles.

The proposed amendment provides, among other things, for replacing the direct election of the president by popular vote with an election in a joint session of Parliament; extending the term of office for the president, Parliament, and local governments from five to seven years (with the possibility of extending the term of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, 84, until 2030); and allowing the president to appoint 10 additional senators.