Kenya: Two Killed in Kiambu and Nakuru As Fuel Hike Protests Turn Deadly

Nairobi — At least two people were killed in Kiambu and Nakuru during protests sparked by the latest fuel price hikes, as police arrested several demonstrators amid widespread destruction and looting of property of unknown value.

The protests, which erupted across several parts of the country on Monday, saw angry protesters barricade roads, light bonfires, and clash with police over the soaring cost of fuel and transport.

Cases of businesses being vandalised and property looted during the unrest were also reported.

Police used tear gas to disperse protesters in some areas as transport operations remained paralysed following a nationwide matatu strike called by operators protesting the sharp rise in fuel prices.

The latest fuel review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) pushed pump prices to record highs, triggering public outrage and disruption in major towns including Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, and Mombasa.

The government is expected to engage transport operators and other stakeholders in a bid to ease tensions and restore normal operations after the deadly demonstrations.