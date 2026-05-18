Kenya: DP Kindiki Says Fuel Prices Could Have Hit Sh400 Without Govt Action

NAIROBI — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has blamed the violent protests witnessed in parts of the country over rising fuel prices on political incitement, insisting the demonstrations were being exploited by leaders seeking to destabilise the government.

Speaking amid growing public outrage over the latest fuel price hikes, Kindiki said the government had already cushioned Kenyans from even higher costs through various interventions, warning that pump prices could have risen to Sh400 per litre without the measures put in place.

The Deputy President defended the government's fuel stabilisation efforts, saying global oil market pressures and economic challenges had forced difficult decisions but maintained that the administration was committed to protecting wananchi from extreme price shocks.

Kindiki also condemned incidents of violence, looting, and destruction of property reported during the protests in areas including Kiambu and Nakuru, where at least two people were killed and several arrested.

He urged Kenyans to remain peaceful and cautioned politicians against inciting the public for political gain, saying security agencies would firmly deal with anyone found orchestrating chaos under the guise of demonstrations.