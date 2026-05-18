Kenya: Ruto Vows Justice for Rachel Wandetto After Fatal Petrol Attack Over Tattoo

18 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has vowed justice for Rachel Wandetto, who died after she was doused with petrol and set ablaze over a tattoo bearing the President's image.

In a statement issued on Monday, Ruto condemned the brutal attack and assured Kenyans that those responsible would be brought to book regardless of their affiliations.

"May God grant the family and friends comfort, peace, and courage to bear with the loss of Ms Rachel Wandetto. The criminals that attacked this hardworking and promising lady will be held to account, irrespective of their affiliation," the President said.

Ruto further denounced political intolerance and violence linked to differing political views, warning that such acts threaten the country's democratic stability.

Wandetto reportedly suffered severe burn injuries after she was attacked over tattoos of President Ruto and pro-government messages on her body.

She later succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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