Rwanda: Kirehe - Rice Farmers Seek Govt Help to Recover Rwf64m Owed By Buyer

A cooperative of rice farmers in Kirehe District has asked the government to help recover more than Rwf64 million that is owed by a now-defunct processing company since 2019.

Leaders of COOPIRIKI Cyunuzi raised the issue Friday, May 15, during a visit by Local Government Minister Dominique Habimana to Cyunuzi marshland in Gatore Sector.

The cooperative says Izimano Industries owes farmers money for produce delivered during Season A of 2019.

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"We supplied the rice, but we were never fully paid," said Evariste Harerimana, president of COOPIRIKI Cyunuzi. "The company paid part of the money and left a balance of more than Rwf64 million."

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Harerimana said the cooperative sued the company and won the case, but the factory had accumulated debts owed to banks, the Rwanda Revenue Authority and other suppliers.

"When the factory assets were auctioned, our cooperative was left unpaid," he said. "That became a major loss for our farmers."

The Minister of Local Government promised the farmers to look into the issues.

"Any possible process to recover that money should begin," Minister Habimana said. "Farmers should not lose investments they worked hard for."

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Despite the financial dispute, COOPIRIKI Cyunuzi has expanded over the past two decades.

The cooperative started in 2006 farming 12 hectares of undeveloped marshland. It now cultivates 490 developed hectares and plans to add another 100 hectares. The cooperative has 3,458 members and produces an average of 6.4 tonnes of rice per hectare.

It also invested more than Rwf160 million in shares in Kirehe Rice Factory, earning a Rwf 40 million devidend and expanded into other income-generating projects for members, including the construction of Nyakarambi modern market.

Farmers, however, say soil erosion and weak infrastructure continue to threaten production.

Harerimana said more than 40 hectares were damaged by erosion during the previous farming season.

"The hillsides are steep, which increases soil erosion," he said. "Water diverted from the Kayonza-Rusumo road also flows into our rice fields and destroys crops."

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The cooperative is also requesting stronger electricity connections to operate rice drying machines it recently purchased. According to cooperative leaders, nearly 18% of harvested rice is damaged while drying in open spaces, particularly during rainy periods.

Minister Habimana praised the cooperative for transforming rice farming into a commercial business and pledged to follow up on the challenges raised.

He also urged farmers to increase productivity per hectare to at least seven tonnes.

"We want a developed citizen, the one who aims at progress and achieves it, make use of the opportunities the government has provided and work together towards that progress," he said.