Rwanda: Singer Yampano Arrested Over Alleged Assault, Threats

Rwandan artiste Florien Uworizagwira, popularly known as Yampano, has been arrested by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) over an alleged series of criminal offences including assault, issuing threats, and drug abuse.

The development was confirmed to The New Times by RIB spokesperson Thierry Murangira, who said the suspect was arrested on Saturday, May 16.

According to Murangira, the alleged offences are believed to have been committed on different occasions.

He explained that, after learning that complaints had been filed against him, Yampano allegedly went into hiding and was later placed under search by investigators before eventually surrendering to authorities.

"After learning that complaints had been filed against him, he went into hiding and continued to be sought by investigators. Realising there was no way out, he later turned himself in," Murangira said.

Yampano is currently detained at Kicukiro RIB station as investigations continue, with his case file being prepared for submission to the prosecution.