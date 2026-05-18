South Africa: Ramaphosa's Political and Business Backers Dig in As Phala Phala Scandal Deepens

As pressure mounts over the real source of all those dollars, President Cyril Ramaphosa's business and political supporters want him to stay in office, fearing what could happen if he's forced out.

Sometimes I think about the buffalo.

Do they pine for the familiarity of home, for the Phala Phala farm where they were reared among other luxury cattle species? Do they dream of the rotund, avuncular man in khaki who served for a time as their master, and then sold them for cold hard cash and shipped them off to a distant charnel house?

I mean, he did, didn't he?

Didn't he?

For clarity's sake, we are referring here to the (imaginary) buffalo President Cyril Ramaphosa claims to have sold to a Sudanese businessman in 2020 for the sum of $580,000 in cash, which was subsequently stolen from his furniture following an inside job at his Phala Phala game ranch.

If I have the story straight, the thieves then absconded to Namibia with Ramaphosa's security detail hot on their heels. The cops were not informed, and an invoice was only issued after the fact. When the National Assembly under an ANC majority was asked to consider whether or not the president should face impeachment for this nonsense, the can was kicked gently down the road.

Except the can wasn't a can - it was a live grenade. Various opposition...