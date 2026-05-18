South Africa: Ignored Warnings Led to Fuel Crisis in Nelson Mandela Bay Amid Flooding Chaos

17 May 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Estelle Ellis

Nelson Mandela Bay officials ignored two warnings about an expiring fuel contract, resulting in a crisis as the city faced severe flooding and emergency response delays.

On 30 April, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality ran out of fuel after its supply contract expired -- a preventable administrative failure that left the city struggling to respond to emergencies amid severe flooding and without a city manager in place.

At the time, the municipality confirmed that it had depleted its fuel reserves, bringing emergency vehicles and essential service delivery fleets across the metro to a standstill. The disaster response NGO Gift of the Givers bailed the metro out, providing R50,000 for emergency fuel.

Read more Nelson Mandela Bay floods expose infrastructure strain -- 101 complaints logged in three days May 13, 2026 The metro's director of communications, Sithembiso Soyaya, had previously promised, in a written statement on behalf of Mayor Babalwa Lobishe, to keep residents of Nelson Mandela Bay updated on the progress of the fuel contract. That commitment was not fulfilled.

A question submitted by the Civil Society Coalition was also ignored: why were repeated warnings to renew the fuel contract not acted on?

The chairperson of the coalition, Monga Peter, said warnings about the fuel contract's expiration date were repeatedly raised in the metro's Joint Operations Centre, but went unheeded. This, he said,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.