South Africa: TRC Prosecutions Began Under His Leadership, Former NPA Head Shaun Abrahams Tells Khampepe Inquiry

Appearing at the Khampepe Commission of inquiry into delayed Truth and Reconciliation Commission prosecutions, former National Prosecuting Authority head, advocate Shaun Abrahams, denied succumbing to any political interference.

Advocate Shaun Abrahams, the man who steered the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) during peak State Capture between 2016 and 2018, has been accused by the families of victims of apartheid-era atrocities of "professional failure, neglect and susceptibility to external pressure".

Abrahams hit back on Thursday, 14 May, telling the panel that, "with respect, the allegations are factually unfounded, legally misconceived and unsupported by any admissible evidence".

He added that, on the contrary, "the prosecution of post-TRC (Truth and Reconciliation Commission) matters and the reopening of inquests commenced during my tenure as NDPP (National Director of Public Prosecutions)".

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Accusations

Abrahams denied involvement in the "disappearance" of the Cradock Four docket concerning security police involvement in the kidnapping and murder of activists Fort Calata, Sparrow Mkonto, Matthew Goniwe and Sicelo Mhlauli in June 1985, as had been implied.

FOR CONTEXT 'Cradock Four were not terrorists' -- 'Prime Evil' De Kock takes stand in inquest March 23, 2026 Thembisile Nkadimeng, sister of student Nokuthula Simelane who was also kidnapped and murdered by security police, alleged that Abrahams had failed in his legal obligations and had taken steps to charge her sister's killers only after he had been "under pressure" from...