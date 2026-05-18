South Africa: TRC Prosecutions Began Under His Leadership, Former NPA Head Shaun Abrahams Tells Khampepe Inquiry

17 May 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marianne Thamm

Appearing at the Khampepe Commission of inquiry into delayed Truth and Reconciliation Commission prosecutions, former National Prosecuting Authority head, advocate Shaun Abrahams, denied succumbing to any political interference.

Advocate Shaun Abrahams, the man who steered the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) during peak State Capture between 2016 and 2018, has been accused by the families of victims of apartheid-era atrocities of "professional failure, neglect and susceptibility to external pressure".

Abrahams hit back on Thursday, 14 May, telling the panel that, "with respect, the allegations are factually unfounded, legally misconceived and unsupported by any admissible evidence".

He added that, on the contrary, "the prosecution of post-TRC (Truth and Reconciliation Commission) matters and the reopening of inquests commenced during my tenure as NDPP (National Director of Public Prosecutions)".

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Accusations

Abrahams denied involvement in the "disappearance" of the Cradock Four docket concerning security police involvement in the kidnapping and murder of activists Fort Calata, Sparrow Mkonto, Matthew Goniwe and Sicelo Mhlauli in June 1985, as had been implied.

FOR CONTEXT 'Cradock Four were not terrorists' -- 'Prime Evil' De Kock takes stand in inquest March 23, 2026 Thembisile Nkadimeng, sister of student Nokuthula Simelane who was also kidnapped and murdered by security police, alleged that Abrahams had failed in his legal obligations and had taken steps to charge her sister's killers only after he had been "under pressure" from...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.