Namibia: 'Our Music Industry Doesn't Have an Identity'

One of Namibia's A-list vocalists, Sally Ephraim, is calling for a radical shift towards unity and structural identity within the local music scene.

Known as Sally Boss Madam, the award-winning singer is vocal about the hurdles facing Namibian artists, from a lack of formal organisation to the limitations of the country's small population.

"It is a shame that after so many years of independence, our music industry still lacks an identity," Ephraim says.

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"We are just operating on an ad hoc basis. Some colleagues blame our small population for the chaos, but I believe we can thrive with proper structures."

Born and raised in Windhoek, Ephraim's musical journey began at the age of eight.

Her early years were spent honing her voice as an alto and tenor singer in the ELCIN Immanuel Parish choir at Freedomland.

By 14, she had picked up the piano and drums, laying the groundwork for her transition as one of the country's most sought-after performers.

Today, she is a familiar face at national events, but she remains critical of how the industry is steered.

"Who are the leaders of our music industry?" she asks.

"How much emphasis is put on prioritising Namibian music on local airwaves? Given our population, musicians cannot rely solely on shows to fill their pockets, especially when event organisers often stick to an elite group of favourites."

Ephraim believes the talent is there, but the resources are not. She notes that while Namibia is blessed with gifted artists, the financial barrier to entry is high.

"Quality requires money. Where do our upcoming artists get the funds for a decent studio? Is there any support for them?"

Her own musical palette is diverse, drawing inspiration from international icons like the late Oliver Mtukudzi and Benin's Angelique Kidjo.

She also credits an Angolan gospel singer named Patricia as a vital teenage mentor.

This background has helped Ephraim secure continental accolades, including the All Africa Music Awards best southern African female artist of the year and female artist of the year at the Namibian Annual Music Awards.

Known as the 'Queen of the Stage', Ephraim is meticulous about her output.

She often takes four-year breaks between projects, but her current sabbatical has lasted six.

"I write what I feel in the moment. I grew up in a family of storytelling, so that is what I relate to in my songs," she says.

"I take enough time until a song is exactly how I want it. For one track, I didn't release it for six years."

Ephraim is back in the studio working on her fifth album.

She promises a project that transcends genres, blending Afro-fusion, reggae, dancehall and Afro-pop.

"I am a creator; I don't limit my creativity," she says. "People can expect a very good album that caters to everyone.

Somewhere, somehow, everyone will connect with the music."

Challenges beyond the mic

Despite her success, the 'Fasuluka' hitmaker admits that the industry remains a grind. As a full-time musician and single mother of two, she balances her artistic passion - which includes painting and drawing - with being an introvert in a public-facing career.

"I struggle a little because I find it hard to interact freely," she says.

"I am overprotective of my family. You have to draw the line somewhere."

She also highlights a specific disadvantage Namibian artists face compared to their regional counterparts: marketing capital.

She emphasises the lack of funds for high-quality music videos, the difficulty in marketing self-produced content to a wider audience and the struggle to remain motivated without being overly influenced by current trends.

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To maintain her edge, Ephraim rarely listens to other artists' music to avoid it "interfering" with her own creative flow.

For those looking to follow in her footsteps, Ephraim stresses that the industry is not for the faint of heart and requires a "one-man army" mentality at the start.

"When you are starting up, no one really cares about you," she warns. "So be your own supporter, promoter, manager, investor and fan until you start making inroads.

People will eventually come when they see something worthwhile.

This is a tough industry that requires extreme patience and perseverance."

As she prepares to drop her new material, Ephraim remains focused on her legacy - not just as a singer, but as an entertainer who leaves an impact through high-energy, world-class performances.

For Sally Boss Madam, the music isn't just a career; it's an ongoing battle for the soul and structure of Namibian art.