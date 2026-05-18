Namibia: Swapo-Linked Firm Hit By U.S.$3m Fish Row

Swapo-linked Hodago Fishing faces a US$3 million (about N$49 million) legal dispute after allegedly breaching a horse mackerel quota agreement involving a Democratic Republic of Congo entity.

It is alleged that the company failed to meet agreed delivery volumes under a commercial arrangement involving the DRC-linked entity.

Hodago Fishing is a joint venture between Gendev Fishing Resources (45% linked to Swapo), Kuiseb Fishing Enterprises (45%) and Venmar Fishing (10%).

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In legal documents dated 11 February, which The Namibian has seen, Windhoek-based lawyer Ndeli Ndaitwah issued a termination notice of a "Horse Mackerel Quota Exploration Agreement" on behalf of Fond Social de la République Démocratique du Congo.

The letter was addressed to Hodago Fishing and Daron Namibia (Pty) Ltd, which was brought into the arrangement as vessel manager.

The agreement was concluded on 24 September 2025.

Ndaitwah says the termination followed "material breaches of the agreement", including the failure to ensure each voyage achieved a landed volume of approximately 1 200 tonnes.

"To date, the only volumes landed are approximately 500 tonnes, despite our client's payment of US$3 066 666 in furtherance of the agreement," the letter states.

It further demands the release of 500 tonnes allegedly caught under the arrangement, or the repayment of US$1.4 million (about N$23 million).

It also demands that Hodago and Daron surrender signatory rights to an escrow account allegedly holding an additional US$1.6 million (about N$26 million).

The letter warns that High Court proceedings would be instituted if the demands were not met by 12 February 2026.

It is unclear whether the matter has since proceeded to court or been resolved.

Ndaitwah Legal Practitioners did not respond to questions yesterday.

Hodago Fishing confirmed it is bound by confidentiality provisions linked to the commercial agreements.

The company yesterday said it could not comment in detail on "confidential contractual discussions, legal correspondence, commercial adjustments, or any internal arrangements between the entities involved".

"Hodago Fishing (Pty) Ltd remains under legal and contractual obligations to honour the confidentiality provisions contained within the relevant commercial agreements," the company said.

Hodago said it would, however, communicate publicly "in due course" should it become necessary to clarify revised arrangements or developments relating to the agreement. The company said it remains supportive of government efforts to promote regional cooperation in the fisheries sector.

"The Democratic Republic of Congo remains a significant market for horse mackerel products originating from Namibia," it said, adding that such relationships contribute to foreign currency earnings and regional trade.

Hodago further said disputes arising from commercial arrangements should be handled through appropriate legal action and not through public speculation.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform did not respond to questions on whether the Marine Resources Act allows foreign sovereign-linked entities to hold beneficial or contractual interests in Namibia's horse mackerel quota system.

Questions were also sent on whether Namibia has any fisheries cooperation agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Separate shareholder documents seen by The Namibian show that Hodago Fishing was facing financial difficulties during the same period.

'Financial woes'

A shareholder report prepared for Gendev Fishing Resources (Pty) Ltd in August 2025 states that Hodago Fishing had "faced financial difficulties due to its vessel reaching the end of its operational lifespan".

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The report states that Hodago owed Gendev Fishing Resources about N$47 million in catching fees.

"The company is insolvent, with liabilities exceeding assets. Talks of voluntary closure have begun," the report reads.

The report was copied to senior Swapo leaders, including president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and secretary general Sophia Shaningwa.

Gendev Fishing Group directors were summoned to what has been described as an "urgent mandatory meeting" by Shaningwa at State House this week.

The meeting followed ongoing labour and financial disputes at Gendev, including allegations by employees that about 550 workers were owed N$17.3 million in salaries and pension contributions.

Attempts to get comment from Daron Namibia and the legal practitioner representing the complainant were unsuccessful by the time of publication.