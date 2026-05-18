Namibia: Books Bring Nujoma's Story to Youth

Young people have been urged to make use of the recently launched coffee table books honouring the legacy of founding president Sam Nujoma, by learning about his life and contributions to the country.

The books were officially handed over recently during celebrations marking the late founding president's birthday.

Minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture Sanet Steenkamp says the handover of 400 books dedicated to Nujoma's legacy aims to ensure that his story remains accessible to all Namibians.

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The books will be distributed to libraries and selected schools across the country.

"All we want is for these books to be accessible to everybody, so people can ponder and relate to what the pictures mean to them. Every picture tells a story, just like we all have a story to tell," she says.

Steenkamp says the best way to honour Nujoma's legacy is through kindness, compassion, commitment and good character, adding that young people should use the books to draw lessons they can apply in their daily lives.

She adds that the donation will empower young people with knowledge, enabling them to make informed decisions while deepening their understanding of Namibia's cultural heritage.

Sam Nujoma Foundation chairperson Nahas Angula urges the ministry and libraries to ensure that the books are actively used and not simply gathering dust.

He says books now compete with social media for the attention of young people, stressing the importance of making reading enjoyable to encourage a stronger reading culture.

Angula says an educated nation possesses wealth in the form of knowledge, skills and expertise that can be invested back into various sectors to grow the economy.

He describes Nujoma as a champion of education and a leader who cared deeply for every Namibian, saying the foundation was established to preserve and continue his legacy for future generations.

China's ambassador to Namibia, Zhao Weiping, praises Nujoma for building a strong relationship between Namibia and China, a partnership that continues today.

He says Nujoma leaves behind an unmatched legacy that will be remembered for generations, adding that China remains committed to supporting Namibia's national development goals.

Nujoma became Namibia's first president in 1990 following the country's independence. He served two terms in office and was widely known for his slogan 'One Namibia, One Nation'. He died on 8 February 2025.