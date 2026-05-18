Namibian Hunting Farm Near Windhoek to Be Auctioned in South Africa

A hunting farm in the Khomas region has been listed for auction later this month in South Africa.

Farm Neu Progress Number 506, located 51 kilometres east of Windhoek on the road to Gobabis, will be auctioned on 21 May by South African firm In2Assets in Durban.

The almost 7 000 hectare farm is listed as having extensive agricultural infrastructure, including 1 200 hectares dedicated to game farming.

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"Beyond its current agricultural functionality, the subject property presents exceptional potential for repurposing or expanding into a game and hunting farm," In2Assets says in its listing.

The farm includes a private landing strip and a hangar for housing aircraft, hospitality facilities, as well separate staff accommodation.

"The subject property represents a rare opportunity to acquire a large and well-developed Namibian farm within close proximity to Windhoek," In2Assets says.

The listing appeals to international buyers, stating that Namibia's political stability and growing international investment in the country's tourism, mining and oil and gas sectors make the farm an attractive property.

"[The farm is] open to international buyers with no special government approval and waiver required," the company says in its promotional video.

The 2025 land bill, which has not yet been passed into law, includes specific provisions relating to the purchase of agricultural land by foreign nationals.

The law proposes that foreign nationals should not be able to purchase agricultural land, and instead promotes the leasing of land by foreign nationals.