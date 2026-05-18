Namibia: Liyambula Gets Fintech Specialist Job At Namfisa

The Namibia Financial Supervisory Authority (Namfisa) has appointed Matheus Iiyambula as a fintech specialist within the research, policy and statistics division as of 1 March.

Iiyambula is an experienced professional with a diverse background in financial analysis, data science, and regulatory oversight.

He most recently served as a data analyst in Namfisa's information and communication technology division (from December 2024 to December 2025), where he was responsible for automating reports.

He began his regulatory career at Namfisa as a regulatory analyst in the market conduct division, overseeing a portfolio of micro-lenders.

In 2019, Iiyambula served in the governor's office at the Bank of Namibia, where he supported risk management and compliance functions, including assisting the chief risk officer with the coordination of the bank's risk management, compliance management, and business continuity programmes.