Namibia: Namfisa Appoints Strategy, Projects Head

17 May 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa) has appointed Diana Katjiuongua as its head of strategy and projects from 1 April.

She brings 19 years' experience across both the public and private sectors, with strong expertise in strategy and project management, business development, and civil engineering.

She previously served as a manager of business strategy at the Business and Intellectual Property Authority.

Prior to that, Katjiuongua was a project manager at Burmeister & Partners Consulting Engineers and Project Managers, where she contributed to both project management and business development initiatives.

She began her career in 2007 as an engineering technician for wastewater at the City of Windhoek's bulk water and wastewater division.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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