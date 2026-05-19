Sudan Inflation Surges to 45.84% As Currency Weakens Further

Khartoum — Sudan's Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) has reported today that annual inflation climbed to 45.84 per cent in April, marking a sharp increase from 40.22 per cent in March, as the Sudanese pound continues to lose value against foreign currencies.

The bureau said prices rose significantly over the year to April, reflecting sustained pressure on households and markets. Inflation had previously fallen from the historic peak of 422 per cent recorded in July 2021, but recent months have seen a renewed upward trend.

CBS data showed a widening urban-rural divide. Inflation in urban areas jumped to 49.70 per cent in April, up from 41.33 per cent the previous month. Rural inflation also rose, reaching 43.62 per cent compared to 39.53 per cent in March.

Economists linked the surge primarily to the weakening currency, which has driven up the cost of food, transport, fuel, and other essential goods across the country.

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The bureau said it compiled the April figures through field price surveys across 16 states. However, it noted that ongoing insecurity in North Darfur since October 2025 prevented direct data collection, forcing statisticians to rely on estimated prices for the state.

CBS tracks inflation using a basket of 663 commodities reflecting consumption patterns across Sudan's social and economic groups in both urban and rural areas. These include food and beverages, clothing, housing, electricity and fuel, health, transport, communications, education, and other essential categories.

Regionally, inflation fell in five of Sudan's 18 states during April. The steepest drop was recorded in North Darfur at 16.17 per cent, followed by Central Darfur at 4.89 per cent.

By contrast, inflation rose in 11 states.

The sharpest increase was recorded in White Nile at 29.62 per cent, followed by El Gedaref at 20.04 per cent. Other states saw more moderate increases.

The latest rise adds to mounting pressure on Sudanese households already grappling with the economic fallout of the ongoing war, which has disrupted trade, agriculture, livelihoods, and basic services across large parts of the country.