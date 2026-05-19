Uganda: Namugongo Preparations Continue Despite Martyrs Day Postponement Over Ebola Fears

Painting, cleaning, compound sweeping, and other beautification works continued today at the Namugongo Martyrs Shrines despite government postponing this year's Martyrs Day celebrations with only two weeks left to the annual event.

The postponement follows fears over the Ebola outbreak in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

At both the Catholic and Anglican shrines in Namugongo, workers remained busy carrying out maintenance and construction activities as organizers awaited further communication from government regarding the new dates for the celebrations.

In a statement issued last night, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni confirmed that government had postponed this year's Martyrs Day celebrations as a precautionary measure against the possible spread of Ebola.

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The President also directed pilgrims who had already begun their journeys to immediately return home to avoid possible exposure to the disease.

Administrators at the shrines clarified that although they had fully received and understood the President's directive, ongoing maintenance and beautification works would continue as they wait for guidance on the way forward.

"We had already finalized most of the preparations for this year's celebrations, including meetings, logistical arrangements and improvement works at the shrine, so the beautification activities that are already ongoing will continue as we wait for further communication from government," said Fr. Vincent Lubega, Administrator of the Catholic Shrine.

Officials further revealed that several meetings and logistical arrangements for the celebrations had already been completed before the postponement was announced to ensure the smooth running of the annual event.

According to Fr. Lubega, two pilgrims from Kasese Diocese who had already arrived at the shrine were this morning advised to return home following the postponement.

He also appealed to pilgrims who had already started their journeys to respect the government directive and avoid risking exposure to Ebola.

"We understand the disappointment among believers and pilgrims who had prepared for this spiritual journey, but health and safety must come first. We urge everyone to remain calm and wait for the new dates that will be communicated by government," Fr. Lubega added.

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Several believers who spoke to reporters expressed disappointment over the postponement, saying they had eagerly prepared for the annual celebrations but would patiently wait for government to announce fresh dates.

Pilgrims from Kasese Diocese had been selected to lead this year's Catholic celebrations, with preparations for their journey to Namugongo expected to begin tomorrow.

Meanwhile, on the Anglican side, Uganda Christian University had been selected to lead the main celebrations, with preparations at the Anglican museum also ongoing before the postponement directive was issued.

Martyrs Day remains one of Uganda's biggest religious events, attracting millions of pilgrims from across East Africa and beyond every year to commemorate the Uganda Martyrs who were executed between 1885 and 1887.