Zimbabwe: Glen View Traders to Be Temporarily Relocated

Traders affected by the fire that tore through Harare's Glen View Area 8 Furniture Complex will be temporarily relocated as authorities rebuild a safer and more organised trading space the Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Affairs and Devolution Charles Tavengwaa has said.

The blaze, which destroyed furniture and property worth thousands of dollars on Saturday is being described by operators as the worst fire ever recorded at the complex with some estimating losses running into millions.

Speaking after visiting the scene, Tavengwa said the current infrastructure was no longer suitable for the number of traders operating at the site.

"We have to move people from here to another area whilst we rebuild this area," he said.

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Tavengwa said the complex had originally been designed for 483 traders but now housed more than 3 000 people, many involved in heavy carpentry work.

"These were just small stalls designed for 483 people but now I'm told there are over 3 000 people housed within this complex," he said.

He said overcrowding had created significant safety risks, making it necessary for authorities to redesign the space.

"We have to replan and have a safe place which can accommodate a reasonable number of people working here in a very safe environment," Tavengwa added.

The minister warned that the fire could easily have escalated into a far larger disaster due to the presence of flammable materials such as glue as well as nearby homes and a fuel service station.

"This could have been a major disaster in terms of the flames because there were inflammables here," he said.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, Tavengwa said noting that previous incidents at the complex had also gone unresolved.

"People say maybe it is electrical cables, maybe somebody was drunk, somebody overslept, somebody ignited this and that. There is no reasonable solution," he said.

The minister also urged traders to formalise their operations by registering businesses and paying taxes, saying this would allow them to benefit from greater government support and protection.

"Let us register, pay our taxes to Government and be protected by Government," he said.

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Tavengwa sought to reassure traders that the relocation would not be permanent, saying government planned to work with investors to develop better infrastructure at the site.

"They are not being moved permanently. It's a temporary movement whereby we are reorganising this area," he said.

Emergency services from the Harare City Council managed to contain the blaze before it spread further although the full extent of the damage was still being assessed by authorities.