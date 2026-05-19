Zimbabwe: Human Rights Climate 'Deteriorating' in Zimbabwe, Monitoring Report Says

Zimbabwe recorded 145 human rights violations affecting more than 3,600 people in April, with political intimidation, arbitrary arrests and restrictions on freedoms of expression and association among the leading concerns, according to a new report by the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP).

In its April 2026 Monthly Monitoring Report, ZPP said the violations affected 3 675 people including 1 887 women and 1 788 men warning of what it described as a worsening human rights environment marked by intimidation, violence and abuse of authority.

"The documented violations reflect a deteriorating human rights environment characterised by intimidation, violence, and the abuse of authority," the report said adding that citizens had been subjected to "threats of violence, assaults, abductions, unlawful detention, unjustified arrests, and other forms of inhuman treatment."

According to the report, people affiliated with the ruling party, Zanu-PF accounted for the largest share of alleged perpetrators, making up 53.72% of those identified. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) accounted for 13.5%, while suspected state security agents made up 6.89%.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Traditional leaders, local councils and other government officials were also cited.

ZPP documented 36 cases involving restrictions on freedom of expression and 26 incidents affecting freedom of assembly and association alongside 28 threats of violence and 17 assaults during the reporting period.

The organisation raised concern over what it described as a pattern of abductions linked to state security agents, citing incidents involving opposition activists.

Among the cases highlighted was that of youth leader Emmanuel Sitima who ZPP said was abducted in Harare's Mabvuku suburb by unidentified individuals and later taken to a police station without due process.

The report also cited the arrest of six opposition members who were allegedly taken from their homes before later appearing in police custody after a planned demonstration had been prohibited.

"The detained members were assaulted and tortured while in custody," the report said adding that one female detainee sustained facial injuries and was allegedly held in cells with male detainees.

Beyond political rights, the report also flagged concerns over access to public services and alleged administrative abuses.

In some areas, teachers were reportedly pressured to contribute money towards Independence Day celebrations while patients seeking treatment at clinics in parts of Masvingo allegedly faced unauthorised charges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Zimbabwe Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The report further criticised what it called the "selective application of justice", arguing that cases involving politically connected individuals appeared to move faster than those involving opposition-linked activists.

"The disparity between swiftly concluded cases involving politically aligned perpetrators and delayed proceedings involving opposition-linked activists risks undermining perceptions of judicial impartiality," ZPP said.

Harare, Midlands and Masvingo provinces recorded some of the highest numbers of documented violations during the month, according to the report.

ZPP called on the government to uphold constitutional rights, end politically motivated intimidation and ensure equal protection under the law for all citizens.