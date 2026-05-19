Zimbabwe: Parliament Opens Hearings On Explosive SI 330 Reforms As Healthcare Industry Warns of Fallout

Zimbabwe's Parliament has formally opened deliberations on controversial proposed amendments to Statutory Instrument 330 of 2000, setting the stage for what is rapidly becoming one of the country's fiercest healthcare policy battles in years.

At the centre of the storm is the government's push to restructure the medical aid sector by restricting medical aid societies from owning or operating hospitals, clinics and other healthcare facilities, a move critics say could fracture an already fragile healthcare system.

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care is now considering submissions from the Association of Health Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ), which has mounted a strong challenge against the proposed reforms, warning lawmakers that the amendments could trigger widespread disruption across Zimbabwe's healthcare sector.

AHFoZ has already filed a formal petition before Parliament, arguing the reforms risk dismantling healthcare systems that have taken decades to build while directly affecting millions of medical aid contributors who have not been adequately consulted.

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The organisation says ordinary policyholders, whose monthly contributions sustain the medical aid industry, stand to carry the heaviest burden if the reforms proceed unchecked.

According to Parliament's schedule, the committee is expected to hear submissions from AHFoZ after engagements with the National Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm) board and management at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden. The date for the AHFoZ hearing is expected to be announced soon.

But beyond committee rooms and policy papers, the proposed SI 330 amendments are now exposing deeper tensions over the future of healthcare in Zimbabwe.

Healthcare executives, economists and private sector players warn the reforms could destabilise one of the few functioning components of the country's struggling health delivery system at a time when public hospitals remain chronically underfunded, understaffed and overwhelmed.

Industry players argue that the proposed separation of medical aid societies from healthcare facilities threatens the very model that has kept parts of private healthcare operational despite years of economic instability.

They warn that dismantling vertically integrated healthcare structures without a clear transition framework could trigger a chain reaction across the sector -- from hospital closures and reduced healthcare investment to job losses and declining patient access.

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Recent industry estimates suggest more than 10,000 jobs could be placed at risk if the reforms are implemented in their current form.

Healthcare operators also warn that infrastructure investments worth hundreds of millions of dollars, built over decades through hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, laboratories and diagnostic centres, could suddenly face regulatory uncertainty.

Critics say the consequences may ultimately spill beyond the private sector and into the public healthcare system itself.

If private healthcare capacity weakens, thousands of patients could be pushed back into government hospitals that are already battling medicine shortages, equipment breakdowns and rising patient volumes.

The debate has now evolved beyond a technical regulatory adjustment into a broader national argument about who carries the burden of healthcare failure in Zimbabwe.

Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care chairperson Discent Bajila has previously acknowledged the sensitivity of the matter, saying any reforms to SI 330 must balance patient protection, healthcare affordability and the long-term sustainability of the medical aid sector.

But with pressure mounting from healthcare providers, labour groups, medical funders and patients, lawmakers are increasingly being forced into the middle of a politically and economically volatile confrontation over the future of healthcare access in Zimbabwe.