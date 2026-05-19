Ethiopia: PM Abiy Highlights Ethiopia's Push for Data Sovereignty, Policy Independence

18 May 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed underscored Ethiopia's growing strides toward data and statistical sovereignty during the national conference and exhibition held under the theme, "Data Sovereignty for Policy Autonomy."

The Prime Minister noted that the event marked a significant milestone in Ethiopia's journey toward strengthening its capacity to generate, manage, and utilize its own data resources for national development.

He described the progress achieved in the sector as encouraging and emphasized that, in today's world, data has become a strategic national asset and a fundamental pillar of sovereignty.

According to Prime Minister Abiy, building a strong nation-state requires independent and reliable data systems, stressing that reliance on borrowed data or external institutions cannot effectively support Ethiopia's long-term national ambitions.

The PM further highlighted that developing domestic capacity to collect, analyze, and interpret data is essential to ensuring policy autonomy and evidence-based decision-making.

The Prime Minister also expressed pride in seeing Ethiopians lead data collection and analysis through their own expertise and innovation, describing it as a reflection of the country's growing self-reliance.

He also stressed that data initiatives should go beyond numerical measurements and remain focused on improving the lives of citizens, emphasizing the need for human-centered approaches that deliver tangible social and economic benefits.

Read the original article on ENA.

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