Ethiopia: Gelan Gura Industrial Park Marks Major Milestone Toward Prosperity, Says PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the completion and inauguration of the first phase of the Gelan Gura Industrial Park marks a significant milestone in Ethiopia's journey toward prosperity and economic growth.

Of the park's total 93.9 hectares, the first phase has been developed on 43 hectares and was officially inaugurated today.

According to the Prime Minister, the industrial park will create a favorable business environment for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) while generating employment opportunities for thousands of young Ethiopians.

In a message shared on his social media pages, PM Abiy said the project presents a major opportunity for local manufacturers to expand production capacity, improve productivity, and enhance competitiveness, enabling them to make meaningful contributions to the city, the country, and the wider region.

He noted that by producing import-substituting goods, the industrial park will create a direct and efficient commercial link between producers and consumers.

The Prime Minister further emphasized that supplying products to international markets will help conserve and increase Ethiopia's foreign currency reserves, making the park a key driver of the country's industrial and economic transformation.