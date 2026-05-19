Tanzania: Youth Called On to Utilize Government Loans

MTWARA: THE Chairperson of the Youth Wing of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (UVCCM), Mohammed Ali Kawaida, has called on young people to continue organizing themselves and preparing strong project proposals in order to benefit from government-issued loans.

He said the loan funds have been set aside to enable citizens, especially youth, to access capital for self-development and economic empowerment.

Speaking yesterday during his tour in Mtwara Region, Kawaida said there has been misinformation from some opposition figures claiming that young people are not benefiting from government loan programs.

He dismissed the claims as false, saying many youths on the ground are already benefiting, including a group in the region that received a loan of TZS 50 million for brick-making activities.

Kawaida also said his tour in Mtwara Region will cover all districts, with the main objective of identifying negligent officials who are hindering the implementation of the CCM 2025-2030 manifesto.

He said he would not tolerate underperforming officials, noting that citizens have placed their trust in the government of President Samia Suluhu Hassan and that a few individuals should not be allowed to obstruct its agenda.

"In simple terms, I can say I have come to inspect the implementation of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi manifesto in Mtwara Region, but in stronger terms, I have come to deal with officials who are failing our CCM manifesto," Kawaida said.