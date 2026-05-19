South Africa: DA Calls On NPA to Explain Missing Prosecutor in Joe Sibanyoni Extortion Case

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) calls on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to explain why its prosecutor failed to pitch in the Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni bail hearing on Monday. We note that the NPA has now suspended the Prosecutor in this case.

It cannot be that South Africans are forced to endure record levels of crime while the NPA flounders from one failure to the next. The NPA has to explain its prosecutor's absence and the resulting miscarriage of justice to the people of South Africa.

Mr. Sibanyoni is accused of extortion and money laundering, but got to walk out of court on Monday. While Mr. Sibanyoni has not been found guilty, the fact that the NPA has again bungled a high profile case shows its lack of ability to fight crime.

The charges leveled against Mr. Sibanyoni are serious - many South Africans and their businesses are held hostage by extortionists and gangsters. Extortion plays a big part in the economic stagnation of communities in towns and cities.

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The DA has consistently called for more efficient prosecution of crime to save South Africans from the scourge of crime. Those who break the law, threaten citizens and extort businesses should face the full might of the law, and it is the job of the NPA to ensure that this is done efficiently.

In the face of problems such as this, one is left to wonder why the NPA offered attractive early retirement packages to its most experienced advocates, 47 of whom accepted, and retired early at end April. It makes no sense, and it demands an explanation.