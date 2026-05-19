Angola: Vandalism Deprived 180 Families of Electricity in Morro Bento Neighborhood

Luanda — A total of 180 families in the Morro Bento neighborhood, in the municipality of Samba (province of Luanda), have been without electricity since last Friday night, as a result of the theft of fuses in two distribution stations.

According to a note from the National Electricity Distribution Company (ENDE), which ANGOP had access to on Saturday (16), the action was perpetrated by unknown individuals, who destroyed the infrastructure to remove the components.

In the document, ENDE condemns the act of vandalism which, in addition to harming the residents, generates high financial losses for the institution.

The public company assures that technical work is already underway for the gradual restoration of the electricity supply to the affected areas.

ENDE states that steps are being taken with the National Police to identify, locate and arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

OPF/OHA/CF/DOJ