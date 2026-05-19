Malawi Government Pledges Full Support for 8 Survivors of Deadly Zimbabwe Bus Crash

The Malawi Government has pledged continued support for the eight survivors of the tragic Zimbabwe bus crash that killed 17 Malawians earlier this month, with authorities promising medical care, financial assistance and safe transportation back home.

Chief Secretary Dr. Justin Adack Saidi returned to Malawi on Friday after visiting the injured survivors in Zimbabwe, where he delivered a message of support from President Peter Mutharika.

Speaking at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe, Dr. Saidi said government remains committed to ensuring the survivors receive proper care and are safely repatriated once medically fit.

Eight people remain under government support following the crash. Three survivors have already been discharged from hospital, while four are still receiving treatment.

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Dr. Saidi said President Mutharika directed that all survivors be provided with full assistance, including medical treatment, food, clothing and financial support.

"The government arranged medical care, food and logistical support to bring them back to Malawi by air, not by road," said Dr. Saidi.

"The survivors are recovering well, they are able to communicate and they have expressed gratitude for the assistance they are receiving."

He said the purpose of the visit was to assess the condition of the injured survivors and reassure them that the Malawi Government stands with them during the difficult period.

According to Dr. Saidi, all repatriation efforts and support services will be coordinated through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA).

During the trip, the Malawi delegation also attended a high-level disaster risk management meeting in Masvingo, Zimbabwe.

One of the survivors, Sala Bisayi, thanked the Malawi Government for responding swiftly and supporting victims of the tragedy.

Background to the tragedy

The fatal accident happened on May 5, 2026 along the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway near Suswe, about 175 kilometres from Harare between Kotwa Town and Nyamapanda Border Post.

The Malawi-bound bus, operated by DRD/BRD Luxury Coach -- also reported in some quarters as BRB Coaches -- was travelling from South Africa to Malawi carrying about 60 passengers and three crew members when it overturned around 1:30pm.

Seventeen Malawians died in the accident -- 14 at the scene and three later in hospital.

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A further 45 passengers sustained injuries and were admitted to Kotwa District Hospital and Mutoko District Hospital in Zimbabwe. Some victims were later transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare and Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre for specialised treatment.

Zimbabwean authorities say investigations into the cause of the accident are still underway.

However, an eyewitness at the scene claimed there was a loud sound resembling a tyre burst moments before the bus lost control, veered off the road and overturned.