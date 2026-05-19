Namibia: Body Found in Windhoek's Water Treatment Machine At Gammams

18 May 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The body of a man was allegedly found in a machine used in the water treatment process at the Gammams Water Care Works facility in Windhoek on Sunday, the Windhoek Municipality says.

In a statement issued on Monday, the city says the body was discovered by a security officer on patrol at the facility who alerted senior officers immediately.

"The scene was subsequently secured and the incident has since been handed over to the police for further investigation," the statement reads.

The city extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and appeals to members of the public to allow the police investigation process to take its course.

Police inspector Hilma Amunyela has confirmed that the body has been identified, and further information will be shared in due course.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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