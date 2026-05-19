Namibia: Govt Defends N$13-Million Lawsuit Over Alleged Katutura Hospital Negligence

The government has filed a notice to defend a N$13-million lawsuit brought by a woman who claims an operation at Katutura Intermediate Hospital in Windhoek has left a broken surgical needle lodged in her uterus for years.

The matter appeared briefly before judge Thomas Masuku in the Windhoek High Court on Monday.

In a special plea, government attorneys denied allegations of negligence against the Ministry of Health and Social Services, arguing that medical staff acted with the necessary expertise, skill and care reasonably expected under the circumstances.

The defendants further denied failing to provide professional treatment and argued that parts of Else Tsuxus' allegations are vague.

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According to court documents, Tsuxus was admitted to Katutura Intermediate Hospital on 22 February 2016 after complaining of abdominal pain and excessive menstrual bleeding caused by uterine fibroids. She underwent surgery on 24 February 2016.

Tsuxus claims she experienced severe abdominal pain, cramps and bloating after the operation.

She alleges that a day after the procedure, medical staff informed her that a surgical needle had broken during the operation, leaving a fragment lodged in her uterus.

Court papers further state that an X-ray examination allegedly confirmed the presence of the needle fragment.

According to the lawsuit, the doctor who performed the operation allegedly informed Tsuxus that the object could not be removed immediately, but assured her that it would not cause harm and that she would still be able to conceive after recovery.

Tsuxus further alleges that she continued to experience severe pain and was repeatedly treated with painkillers during follow-up visits.

She claims the ministry's medical staff failed to refer her for specialist corrective surgery and neglected to provide adequate treatment after discovering the lodged needle.

The court papers further state that Tsuxus later conceived but was classified as a high-risk patient because of the condition of her uterus, which she attributes to the alleged negligent surgery.

She claims the needle remains lodged in her uterus and that she continues to suffer physical pain, emotional trauma, anxiety and fear relating to intimacy and childbirth.

Tsuxus is seeking damages for pain and suffering, emotional distress, future medical treatment, psychological counselling and related expenses.