Somalia: Taiwan Congratulates Somaliland On 35th National Day

Hargeisa — Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated Somaliland on its National Day celebrations on Monday , reaffirming growing ties between the two sides and highlighting cooperation in healthcare, agriculture, information technology and education.

In a message posted on X, Taiwan's foreign ministry congratulated Somaliland on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of its statehood, saying the partnership between Taipei and Hargeisa has continued to deepen since formal relations were established in 2020.

"Congratulations to Somaliland on NationalDay! Since 2020, Taiwan and Somaliland have built a strong partnership rooted in democratic values, expanding cooperation on healthcare, agriculture, ICT and education. We look forward to strengthening our friendship going forward," Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The ministry also published a commemorative message reading: "MOFA wishes the Republic of Somaliland a happy National Day."

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The Government of Somaliland later responded by expressing appreciation to Taiwan for its support and warm congratulations during the anniversary celebrations.

"The Government of the Republic of Somaliland expresses its deep appreciation to Taiwan for the warm congratulations conveyed on the occasion of the 35th Anniversary of the Republic of Somaliland," Somaliland authorities said in a statement.

Relations between Somaliland and Taiwan have steadily expanded since the two governments opened representative offices in Hargeisa and Taipei in 2020, despite diplomatic opposition from Somalia and China.

The partnership has increasingly focused on development cooperation, medical support, higher education, technology and regional security coordination.

Taiwan has funded several projects in Somaliland, including healthcare infrastructure, scholarships, digital development and agricultural assistance, while Somaliland has strengthened diplomatic engagement with Taipei as part of its broader international outreach strategy.

The exchange of National Day messages comes as Somaliland marks 35 years since restoring its statehood in 1991. Somaliland has since maintained its own government, currency, security institutions and democratic electoral system while continuing its push for wider international recognition.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)