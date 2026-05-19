Malawi: Nine Lives At Risk As Zomba Health Office Boat Capsizes On Lake Chilwa

Nine people are feared to be at risk after a boat belonging to the Zomba District Health Office capsized on Lake Chilwa in Zomba this morning, in a sudden incident that has triggered a search and rescue operation involving marine police.

Zomba District Health Office spokesperson Arnorld Mndalira confirmed the incident, saying the boat overturned around 10:00 hours while it was on duty on the lake.

Mndalira said there were nine people on board when the accident happened, though details on their condition remain unclear as rescue efforts continue.

"It happened today at around 10 o'clock in the morning on Lake Chilwa. The boat belonged to the health office, and there were nine people on board," he said.

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He added that marine police officers, who are responsible for monitoring water transport safety, have been deployed to the scene to conduct search operations and assess what caused the vessel to capsize.

Meanwhile, Zomba Police spokesperson Andrew Mwale confirmed that investigations have been launched into the incident.

Mwale said police are working together with marine officers and other emergency teams to locate the victims and establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any survivors have been rescued or whether there have been fatalities, as operations on the lake continue.

Lake Chilwa, one of Malawi's largest inland water bodies, is often used for transport and fishing, but has also recorded several water-related accidents in the past, raising concerns about safety measures and emergency preparedness on the lake.

Further updates are expected as rescue teams continue their search for the nine people who were on board.