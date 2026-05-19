Namibia: Health Ministry Says Medicine Stock At 60% As Shortages Persist

18 May 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Health and Social Services says national pharmaceutical stock levels currently stand at an estimated 60%, with several essential medicines still low or out of stock across public healthcare facilities.

Health minister Esperance Luvindao said in a national health update that the ministry will now begin issuing monthly reports on pharmaceutical and clinical product deliveries as part of efforts to improve transparency and stabilise supply levels.

The ministry said the current service level reflects the total quantity supplied as a percentage of the quantity ordered by health facilities nationwide, while the national target remains at a minimum of 80% stock availability.

"... Several essential products are understocked or out of stock, warranting emergency and direct procurement to provide for these products in the short term, and bulk supplies to stabilise and maintain stocks over the long term," Luvindao said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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