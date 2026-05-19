Uganda: Court of Appeal Opens Two-Day Civil Appeals Session to Tackle Case Backlog in Kampala

18 May 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Andrew Victor Naimanye

The Court of Appeal sitting in Kampala has commenced a two-day civil appeals session aimed at reducing the growing case backlog at the appellate court, with several of the matters scheduled for hearing dating back to 2016.

The session, which began today, Monday, 18 May 2026, will run until Tuesday, 19 May 2026, and is expected to handle a total of 21 civil appeals.

Proceedings are being presided over by a panel of three Justices comprising Lady Justice Hellen Obura, Justice Dr. Asa Mugenyi, and Justice Jesse Byaruhanga.

According to the official cause list signed by the Deputy Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Janeva Natukunda, the matters before the court cover a broad spectrum of civil disputes.

"These include land-related cases, mortgage disputes, breach of contract claims, adoption matters, bills, claims for damages, and disputes arising from financial loss, among others," she said.

Appellants and their legal representatives were present in court as hearings got underway.

The Civil Appeals Session forms part of the Court of Appeal's ongoing efforts to expedite the disposal of pending appeals, improve judicial efficiency, and enhance access to justice through the timely resolution of cases.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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