South Africa: Flood Relief on the Way for Cape Farmers - South African News Briefs - May 19, 2026

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19 May 2026
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Flood Relief Is on the Way for Western and Eastern Cape Farmers

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen has said that relief is on the way for farmers and communities devastated by recent floods in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, reports EWN. Two powerful storms battered parts of the Western Cape, leaving 11 people dead and causing widespread flooding. Farms were submerged, crops destroyed, and livestock swept away. Several communities are also still without electricity after heavy rain and strong winds damaged power lines. Steenhuisen met with farmers and industry leaders. He said restoring electricity is critical to protecting exports and preventing further losses.

Defence to Call More Witnesses in Senzo  Meyiwa Murder Trial

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The defence in the murder trial of former Bafana Bafana captain  Senzo Meyiwa is set to call more witnesses, reports SABC News. This is the defence continuing to seek to build its case for accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, after Sergeant Tintswalo Mudau, a police officer at Villieria Police Station in Pretoria, concluded her evidence in chief. Ntanzi and four others are on trial for Meyiwa’s killing in October 2014.

Gauteng Races to Contain Growing Foot-and-Mouth Disease Outbreak 

Gauteng’s foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak continues to spread, with authorities now racing to contain the highly contagious livestock virus amid growing concerns over the movement of animals into the province, reports EWN. Nearly 300 cases have been reported so far. More than 257,000 animals have been vaccinated. Authorities are inoculating over 13,000 animals each week using vaccines from Biogenesis Bago and Dollvet. MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa said the biggest challenge remains enforcing restrictions on livestock movement into and out of the province, particularly animals brought in for sale or auction.

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