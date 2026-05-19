Kenya: Long Queues, Empty Roads in Witethie As Matatu Strike Enters Day Two

Nairobi — Commuters across most parts of Kenya faced a second consecutive day of transport paralysis on Tuesday after matatu operators maintained a nationwide suspension of services over soaring fuel prices.

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at bus stops and termini as PSV operators kept vehicles off the roads, deepening commuter frustrations and disrupting business activity.

"Stranded in transit, passengers in Witethie, Thika Road are left to navigate the frustrating gap between a scheduled journey and the stark reality of a halted world," a reporter at the scene observed.

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Transport stakeholders insisted that the government's proposed fuel price interventions were insufficient, vowing to continue the industrial action until more substantial measures are introduced.

Talks held Monday night at Transcom House ended without an agreement after matatu stakeholders rejected a government proposal to reduce diesel prices by Sh10, insisting that only a more substantial cut would persuade them to call off the strike.

The Transport Sector Alliance subsequently announced that the industrial action, which paralysed transport services across the country on Monday, would continue into Tuesday.

Stakeholders acknowledged broad consensus on the need to address fuel adulteration, noting that aligning diesel and kerosene prices would help discourage illegal blending practices blamed for damaging commercial vehicle engines.

Kushian Muchiri, Chairperson of the Association of Matatu Transport Owners, clarified that operators had only agreed on measures relating to fuel adulteration and not on the proposed diesel price adjustments.

"On the issue of diesel prices, we have not reached an agreement, and another meeting has been scheduled," Muchiri said.

"In the meantime, we request all drivers and vehicle owners to continue keeping their vehicles off the roads. There should be no disruption or rioting as we await more constructive engagements that will help safeguard the economy."

The shutdown, backed by multiple transport associations under the Transport Sector Alliance, severely disrupted movement in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu, Kisii, Nakuru, Eldoret, and along key transport corridors, including the Northern Corridor and the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

Additional Reporting by Yvonne Mandela