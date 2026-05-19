Kenya: Matatu Strike Drags Into Second Day After Government Talks Collapse

19 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18-Commuters face another day of disruption after talks between the government and matatu operators failed to produce a breakthrough Monday, prolonging a nationwide transport paralysis that has hit businesses, schools and workers.

Negotiations chaired by Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi ran late into the evening, Monday, with both sides remaining divided despite hours of consultations.

Addressing journalists overnight, government officials including Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi and his transport counterpart Davis Chirchir appeared optimistic that progress had been made.

But representatives from the matatu industry quickly pushed back, saying the discussions had not produced a binding agreement.

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Stakeholders nonetheless indicated there was common ground on measures aimed at curbing fuel adulteration, a practice blamed for distorting diesel prices and increasing operational costs in the transport sector.

The proposals under discussion would see diesel prices reduced while kerosene prices rise to levels closer to diesel costs, narrowing the pricing gap that has incentivized illegal fuel blending.

Officials said the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA)was expected to issue revised fuel prices later Monday night.

Even so, operators maintained a hardline position, signaling that the public transport shutdown would continue.

Matatu Owners Association President Albert Karagacha instructed operators to keep vehicles off the roads for a second day on Tuesday pending further communication.

"The strike will continue until we get a solution. We have not gotten any solution," he said.

"We are urging the president to do something."

The continued stalemate is likely to intensify pressure on the economy after thousands of commuters were stranded Monday, through Tuesday, disrupting trade and learning activities across several towns.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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