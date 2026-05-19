Rwanda: New Rules to Fix Gaps in How Court-Ordered Funds Are Handled

The Ministry of Justice has issued new instructions aimed at strengthening the management of funds arising from the execution of enforcement orders.

The ministerial instructions, published in the Official Gazette this month, introduce a framework governing how such funds are received, transferred, monitored, and disbursed.

According to the ministry, the reforms were introduced after challenges were identified in the handling of funds arising from enforcement orders.

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Frank Mugabo, Community Justice Analyst and Senior State Attorney, told The New Times, that the management of funds arising from enforcement orders previously faced a number of operational and accountability challenges

"In practice, there was no harmonised mechanism governing how such funds were received, transferred, monitored, and disbursed," he said, adding that the gaps sometimes led to delays in remitting funds to beneficiaries, inconsistencies in procedures among enforcement officers, and difficulties in tracking transactions in a transparent and timely manner.

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"There were also concerns related to record keeping, coordination among institutions, and ensuring that all parties involved had clarity on their respective responsibilities," he noted.

The new instructions establish a single dedicated account for handling funds arising from enforcement orders and introduce clearer timelines and oversight mechanisms.

Mugabo explained that the framework builds on existing legal and institutional mechanisms governing enforcement procedures, but introduces a more centralised system focused specifically on the management of such funds.

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"What is most significant and new is the establishment of a single dedicated account for handling such funds, combined with clear timelines and oversight mechanisms," he said.

"The Instructions also introduce stronger institutional coordination through the Ministry review team and provide clearer operational procedures that enhance traceability, compliance, and accountability throughout the process."

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Under the new framework, enforcement officers are required to transfer collected funds within 48 hours, a measure expected to speed up disbursement to beneficiaries.

"These measures are expected to significantly improve efficiency, predictability, and trust in the enforcement system," Mugabo said.

"The use of a single dedicated account helps centralise and streamline financial management, making it easier to monitor transactions and reduce administrative bottlenecks."

He added that the Ministry review team would strengthen oversight and ensure that issues arising in the process are addressed promptly and consistently.

"In addition, the 48-hour transfer deadline introduces a clear service standard that promotes timely disbursement of funds to rightful beneficiaries," he said.

"Altogether, these reforms are intended to reduce delays, improve transparency, and provide greater assurance to citizens and institutions relying on the enforcement process," he added.